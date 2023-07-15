iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.20

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 5192763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

