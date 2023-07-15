iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

