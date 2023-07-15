iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Up 154.4% in June

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the June 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,439. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

