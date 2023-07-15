iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $451.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.81. The stock has a market cap of $336.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

