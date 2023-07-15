iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 317.3% from the June 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $475,063,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 469,128 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,674,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,569,000 after acquiring an additional 551,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,170,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,414,000 after acquiring an additional 157,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,238,000 after acquiring an additional 278,812 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 839,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $64.64.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

