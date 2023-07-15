iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 200.1% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. 527,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,840. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.