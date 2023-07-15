iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Reduced by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,486 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.