iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,021,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 466,307 shares.The stock last traded at $51.47 and had previously closed at $51.09.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.