iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,056,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,914.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 78,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $97.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $102.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.95.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

