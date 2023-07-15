Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.05

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and traded as high as $22.25. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 3,132 shares traded.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $160.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 27.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Increases Dividend

About Isabella Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

