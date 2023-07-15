Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Price Performance

Irish Residential Properties REIT stock remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

