IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

