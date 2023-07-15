iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

iPower stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.