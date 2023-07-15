IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $173.33 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $173.33 million and $12.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOST has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

