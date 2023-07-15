Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,598 call options.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPOT opened at $172.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $179.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
