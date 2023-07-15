Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,118 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,598 call options.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $172.02 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $179.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.