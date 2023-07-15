Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 77.6% in June

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 19,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -247.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.