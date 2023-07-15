Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

