Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Set to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFG opened at $198.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $162.07 and a 52 week high of $200.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.07.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,709,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.