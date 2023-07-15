Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.91 and last traded at $92.09. Approximately 234,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.02.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.