Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 7.0% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned about 0.33% of Invesco QQQ worth $564,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.5% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $379.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.65 and its 200 day moving average is $328.56. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

