Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.0% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $379.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $382.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.