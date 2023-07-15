Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the June 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 262.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SOXQ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,027. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $30.11.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.