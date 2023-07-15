INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $427.12

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.12 ($5.49) and traded as low as GBX 409.12 ($5.26). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 416 ($5.35), with a volume of 53,469 shares traded.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.90. The company has a market cap of £138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.83 and a beta of 1.11.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,592.92%.
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
