Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Down 91.4% in June

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 2,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQS Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.75% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

