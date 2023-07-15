Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Down 91.4% in June

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQSGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:QQQS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 2,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQSFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 6.75% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

