Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

