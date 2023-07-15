Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 12-month low of $95.08 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

