Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 211,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 161,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 1,242.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

