Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, an increase of 298.9% from the June 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 211.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Price Performance

Intevac stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,683. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.62. Intevac has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVAC. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

