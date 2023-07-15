International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.