International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $133.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

