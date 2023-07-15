InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,390

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,850 ($75.26) to GBX 5,390 ($69.34) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners lowered InterContinental Hotels Group to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($77.19) to GBX 6,200 ($79.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,785.56 ($74.43).
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 5,366 ($69.03) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,224 ($54.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,796 ($74.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,417.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,374.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,409.03.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
