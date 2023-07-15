Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICPT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

