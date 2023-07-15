Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.15 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.