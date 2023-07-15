Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$221.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$221.89.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$196.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$199.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$177.74 and a 12-month high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.0104167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

