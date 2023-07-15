inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $96.12 million and $126,750.96 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.37 or 1.00035052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000087 BTC.

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0041591 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $14,132.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

