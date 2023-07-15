Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Down 92.3% in June

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE INSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.61. 6,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,290. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

