Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 1,695,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.38. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,154,000 after acquiring an additional 435,591 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,918,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,643,000 after buying an additional 1,799,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,671,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,436,000 after buying an additional 246,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,340,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,519,000 after buying an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

