Insider Selling: PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR) Director Sells C$20,521.98 in Stock

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR.V) (CVE:PYR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Abdalla sold 22,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$20,521.98.

Shares of PYR stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.96 million and a PE ratio of -154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.50, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

