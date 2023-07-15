Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Sells $48,360.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOVNP opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.