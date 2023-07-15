InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Update

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InPost from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InPost Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INPOY opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. InPost has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.93.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

