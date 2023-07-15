Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Short Interest Up 471.0% in June

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IOACW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Innovative International Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Innovative International Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

