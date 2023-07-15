InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 2,384,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 18,955,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,354,445. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
