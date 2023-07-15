InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 2,384,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,988,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 18,955,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,354,445. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.