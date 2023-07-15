Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

IMKTA opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.