InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 405.6% in June

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 405.6% from the June 15th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in InfuSystem by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InfuSystem by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

INFU stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. InfuSystem has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

