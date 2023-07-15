Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.80.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE IMO opened at C$64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$66.96. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$53.43 and a one year high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.