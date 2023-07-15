Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 22.2%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 249,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 70,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Further Reading

