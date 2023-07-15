ICON Market Capitalization Hits $230.60 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $230.60 million and approximately $17.71 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,455,780 coins and its circulating supply is 961,455,855 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,433,601.5220393 with 961,433,600.8580853 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23587955 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $12,492,456.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.