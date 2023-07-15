ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.81 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. ICON has a market capitalization of $232.05 million and $17.81 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,449,089 coins and its circulating supply is 961,449,368 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,433,601.5220393 with 961,433,600.8580853 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23587955 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $12,492,456.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.