i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading Down 1.3%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98. Approximately 154,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 679,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.87.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.15 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 178.66%. On average, research analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0128741 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

