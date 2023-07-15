Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the June 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of HUMRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,554. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Hummingbird Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.